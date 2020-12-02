Suspected 'Volga maniac' serial killer caught nine years after murders of 26 elderly women
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Russian investigators claim to have caught the notorious "Volga maniac" who is suspected of murdering 26 elderly women nearly a decade ago.The Russian Investigative Committee identified one of Russia's most prolific serial killers...
