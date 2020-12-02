Global  
 

Suspected 'Volga maniac' serial killer caught nine years after murders of 26 elderly women

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Suspected 'Volga maniac' serial killer caught nine years after murders of 26 elderly womenRussian investigators claim to have caught the notorious "Volga maniac" who is suspected of murdering 26 elderly women nearly a decade ago.The Russian Investigative Committee identified one of Russia's most prolific serial killers...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Russian Serial Killer Confesses He Killed Old Women Because He Was Hungry

Russian Serial Killer Confesses He Killed Old Women Because He Was Hungry 00:35

 Dozens of elderly women were killed across Central Russia nearly a decade ago. Now, CNN reports Russian authorities have detained a 38-year-old mechanic as the chief suspect in the case. The man posed as a social services representative or maintenance worker to gain the trust of his victims. The...

