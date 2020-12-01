Global  
 

Romanian monolith revealed after Utah monolith disappears, local mayor is 'honored'

Upworthy Tuesday, 1 December 2020
After a Utah monolith earns worldwide attention, only to disappear, a new monolith appears in Romania … and then vanishes.
 It seems a bit like a case of deja vu - a metallic monolith that appeared on a hill in Romania has vanished. The pillar measured about nine feet tall and resembles a similar one spotted in Utah nearly two weeks ago.

