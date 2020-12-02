China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft touches down on the moon
A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, China's government has announced.The China National Space Administration said Chang'e 5 "successfully landed" at...
Chang'e 5 Chinese lunar exploration mission
China’s Chang’e 5 mission lands on the MoonPhoto by Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via Getty Images
China’s Chang’e 5 mission, tasked with bringing a sample of lunar dirt back to Earth, successfully..
The Verge
China lands spacecraft on moon for historic sample collectionIf successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will make China only the third nation to bring moon rocks back to Earth.
CBS News
China's sample-return Moon mission touches downThe robotic Chang'e-5 mission makes a soft landing on the lunar nearside.
BBC News
Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:01Published
