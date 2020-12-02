Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft touches down on the moon

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft touches down on the moonA Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, China's government has announced.The China National Space Administration said Chang'e 5 "successfully landed" at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: China probe lands on moon in bid to return lunar rocks to Earth

China probe lands on moon in bid to return lunar rocks to Earth 00:27

 A Chinese robot probe sent to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first timesince the 1970s landed on the moon, the government announced, adding to astring of increasingly bold space missions by Beijing.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chang'e 5 Chang'e 5 Chinese lunar exploration mission

China’s Chang’e 5 mission lands on the Moon

 Photo by Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via Getty Images

China’s Chang’e 5 mission, tasked with bringing a sample of lunar dirt back to Earth, successfully..
The Verge

China lands spacecraft on moon for historic sample collection

 If successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will make China only the third nation to bring moon rocks back to Earth.
CBS News

China's sample-return Moon mission touches down

 The robotic Chang'e-5 mission makes a soft landing on the lunar nearside.
BBC News
Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history [Video]

Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history

A lunar expert says any rocks returned from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar probe could answer the unexplored 'enigma' of the moon's history.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:01Published

China National Space Administration China National Space Administration national space agency of the People's Republic of China

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks [Video]

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years [Video]

China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years

China’s Chang’e-5 probe is about to blast off.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published
China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month [Video]

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

China set for moon launch in historic mission to collect rocks from the lunar surface

 China is set to launch an uncrewed mission to the moon that will collect rocks from the lunar surface and bring them back to Earth.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Sky NewsHNGNNYTimes.comWashington PostThe VergeMid-Day

WorldView: Belarus protests, China moon launch, and more global headlines

 Despite police crackdowns, protesters in Belarus took to the streets. In Turkey, 20 Saudi officials are being tried in absentia over the killing of Jamal...
CBS News

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft touches down on the moon

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft touches down on the moon A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, China's government has announced.The China...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The VergeSeattlePI.comSpace Daily