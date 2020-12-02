Ivanka Trump shares photos of meet with Narendra Modi from India visit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt



The Union government claimed that it never spoke of vaccinating the entire Indian population. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36 Published 12 hours ago Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes



Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday, December 1. Organised at Delhi's Chhawla Camp, event was attended by BSF DG Rakesh Asthana. Asthana paid tributes to BSF.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:14 Published 16 hours ago Dev Deepawali: 'Statues of our deities are part of India's priceless legacy', says PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 2 days ago