Ivanka Trump shares photos of meet with Narendra Modi from India visit
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President *Donald Trump*, on Tuesday shared several photos on Instagram with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi from her visit to India three years ago and spoke about the "strong friendship" between the two countries.
"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in...
While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their...