Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump shares photos of meet with Narendra Modi from India visit

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President *Donald Trump*, on Tuesday shared several photos on Instagram with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi from her visit to India three years ago and spoke about the "strong friendship" between the two countries.

"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta

PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta 02:27

 While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt [Video]

Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt

The Union government claimed that it never spoke of vaccinating the entire Indian population. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes [Video]

Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes

Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday, December 1. Organised at Delhi's Chhawla Camp, event was attended by BSF DG Rakesh Asthana. Asthana paid tributes to BSF..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:14Published
Dev Deepawali: 'Statues of our deities are part of India's priceless legacy', says PM Modi [Video]

Dev Deepawali: 'Statues of our deities are part of India's priceless legacy', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published