Fox Business' *Lou Dobbs* opened his show accusing Barr of "appearing to join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance."

Lou Dobbs Rages at FBI, DOJ, Bill Barr, Brian Kemp, ‘RINOs,’ and the ‘Deep State’ as He Frantically Tells Trump They’re Trying to ‘Overthrow Your Presidency’ *Lou Dobbs* is completely digging in on President *Donald Trump's* baseless claims of the election being stolen from him, even telling the president in a direct...

Mediaite 1 day ago