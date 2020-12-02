Global  
 

Australia Bushfire Rips Through World's Largest Sand Island, Fraser Island

HNGN Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Australia Bushfire Rips Through World's Largest Sand Island, Fraser IslandFirefighters in Australia are grappling to hold reigns on a massive bushfire that has destroyed 40 percent of the UNESCO world heritage-listed Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, prior to a heatwave hit on Monday.
 Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks on Wednesday (December 2), forcing tourists to flee the island off the northeast coast. Bryan Wood reports.

