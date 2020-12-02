Global  
 

Donald Trump omits coronavirus, mask wearing from White House Christmas invitations

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump omits coronavirus, mask wearing from White House Christmas invitationsIt's holiday party season at the White House, as Donald Trump's last Christmas as President of the United States fast approaches.Outgoing First Lady (and self-confessed yuletide hater) Melania Trump unveiled her "America the Beautiful"...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas To Resign

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

 US President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House today."It's been an amazing four years,"..
New Zealand Herald
Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud [Video]

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:57Published

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

 The unveiling comes just months after secret recordings from 2018 were leaked, in which she complained about preparing for the holidays at the White House.
CBS News

Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

 The first lady revealed the Christmas decorations on Twitter with a 1-minute video that showcased the festive halls and rooms of the White House.
CBS News

US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

 The Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty..
New Zealand Herald
DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme [Video]

DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Potential "bribery-for-pardon" scheme under investigation by DOJ

 The Justice Department is investigating a bribery scheme that directed money to the White House or used political contributions in exchange for a presidential..
CBS News

Kicking off the holiday season: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

 NBC's annual special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which features the tree lighting," will be aired live on Wednesday night.
USATODAY.com

NBA schedule for Christmas Day tentatively features 2020 conference finalists

 2020 NBA conference finalists -- Lakers, Heat, Nuggets, Celtics -- are tentatively featured on the league's Christmas Day schedule.
USATODAY.com
The Royal Botanic Gardens are lighting up for Christmas at Kew [Video]

The Royal Botanic Gardens are lighting up for Christmas at Kew

The Royal Botanical Gardens are lighting up for the festive period withChristmas At Kew's after-dark trail.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Covid-19: Traders hope shoppers return for Christmas after lockdown

 Businesses hope for a positive few weeks before Christmas as they reopen after lockdown.
BBC News

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence [Video]

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack [Video]

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:45Published

Blake Shelton's Song Inspired This Hallmark Christmas Movie

 One of Hallmark‘s brand new Christmas movies is actually based on one of Blake Shelton‘s iconic songs! Star Lacey Chabert spoke about the new movie with...
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSky NewsGrimsby Telegraph

'Big Brother' Stars Christmas Abbott & Memphis Garrett Are Dating

 We have a new Big Brother couple! Less than two months after wrapping Big Brother: All-Stars, it has been revealed that contestants Christmas Abbott and Memphis...
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDaily RecordThe Argus

NBA schedule for Christmas Day tentatively features 2020 conference finalists

 2020 NBA conference finalists -- Lakers, Heat, Nuggets, Celtics -- are tentatively featured on the league's Christmas Day schedule.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The Argus