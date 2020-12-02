Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, will be available from next week

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Britain on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on independent advice of its medicines regulator. The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.

"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week [Video]

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95%..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
CDC: healthcare workers, long-term care residents should be first to get COVID vaccine [Video]

CDC: healthcare workers, long-term care residents should be first to get COVID vaccine

A CDC advisory committee voted 13-1 to recommend both healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:03Published
State, City Leaders Unveil Plans To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

State, City Leaders Unveil Plans To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

With two drug companies asking the FDA for emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago's top doctor said it could be available in the city later this month. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

UK Covid Pfizer vaccine approved for use next week

 Immunisations can start soon for people in high priority groups.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphKhaleej TimesJerusalem Post

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the EU to approve their vaccine — but first shots might not come until next year

 If EU regulators do not decide on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine until December 29, which is possible, rollout this year would be very difficult.
Business Insider