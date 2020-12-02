UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, will be available from next week
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Britain on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on independent advice of its medicines regulator. The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.
"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve...
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95%..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published