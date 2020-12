You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources College Football Playoff rankings 3.0: Committee's decisions suggest Ohio State will be given benefit of doubt



SportsPulse: Despite cancellations Ohio State shouldn't be sweating their shot at the College Football Playoff according to Dan Wolken. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:33 Published 1 hour ago True test for Missouri Tigers' teams comes Saturday in Columbia



The University of Missouri is proving its sports teams can compete in the SEC with its men's basketball and football programs set to face tough competition Saturday. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:46 Published 3 hours ago Minnesota’s Matchup Against Northwestern Canceled Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns



University of Minnesota athletics officials announced that Saturday’s football game against Northwestern has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago