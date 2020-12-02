Source -- Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram not expected to play vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Steelers And Ravens Set To Make History



As the Steelers and Ravens prepare for an usual Wednesday afternoon matchup at Heinz Field, the game will make history if played. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:01 Published 10 hours ago Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh



Overnight, the Baltimore Ravens arrived in Pittsburgh for their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Steelers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:59 Published 11 hours ago Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday Afternoon



After the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens was postponed to Wednesday with a kickoff time scheduled for 3:40 p.m., the team is providing fans an excuse form they can use to make sure they are.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Source: Ravens' Dobbins, Ingram unlikely to play J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, who did not travel with the Ravens because it was the final day of their quarantine, are not expected to play Wednesday, a source...

ESPN 6 hours ago



Source: More positive tests found among Ravens The Baltimore Ravens had additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a source told ESPN, marking the fourth day of a coronavirus outbreak among the team...

ESPN 6 days ago



