Source -- Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram not expected to play vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, who did not travel with the Ravens because it was the final day of their quarantine, are not expected to...
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: Reporter Update: Wednesday Steelers-Ravens Matchup To Make History

Reporter Update: Wednesday Steelers-Ravens Matchup To Make History

 KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on how today Steelers-Ravens matchup could make NFL history if it goes off without another hitch.

Steelers And Ravens Set To Make History [Video]

Steelers And Ravens Set To Make History

As the Steelers and Ravens prepare for an usual Wednesday afternoon matchup at Heinz Field, the game will make history if played. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.

Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh [Video]

Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh

Overnight, the Baltimore Ravens arrived in Pittsburgh for their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday Afternoon [Video]

Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday Afternoon

After the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens was postponed to Wednesday with a kickoff time scheduled for 3:40 p.m., the team is providing fans an excuse form they can use to make sure they are..

Source: Ravens' Dobbins, Ingram unlikely to play

 J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, who did not travel with the Ravens because it was the final day of their quarantine, are not expected to play Wednesday, a source...
ESPN

Source: More positive tests found among Ravens

 The Baltimore Ravens had additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a source told ESPN, marking the fourth day of a coronavirus outbreak among the team...
ESPN