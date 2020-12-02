Quebec reports highest single-day increase with 1,514 new COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths...
The California Department of Public Health reported 30,851 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is a 2.2% increase from Tuesday. There were also 196 more deaths reported, which is a 1%..
