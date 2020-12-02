Global  
 

Quebec reports highest single-day increase with 1,514 new COVID-19 cases

CTV News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Quebec health authorities reported on Wednesday the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,514.
Video Credit: Wochit News
News video: More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11 00:32

 On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths...

