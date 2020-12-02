Bill Cosby Appealing Sentence For Sexual Assault
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoBill Cosby's lawyers appeared before Pennsylvania's Supreme Court yesterday, arguing witnesses biased the jury that convicted him in 2018.
Cosby is appealing his three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.
Dozens of other women have also accused the actor and...
