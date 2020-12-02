Global  
 

Bill Cosby Appealing Sentence For Sexual Assault

Newsy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Bill Cosby Appealing Sentence For Sexual AssaultWatch VideoBill Cosby's lawyers appeared before Pennsylvania's Supreme Court yesterday, arguing witnesses biased the jury that convicted him in 2018.

Cosby is appealing his three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.

Dozens of other women have also accused the actor and...
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: PA Supreme Court to Hear Bill Cosby's Appeal Of Sexual Assault Conviction

PA Supreme Court to Hear Bill Cosby's Appeal Of Sexual Assault Conviction 00:27

 Cosby will not participate in Tuesday's virtual hearing.

