|
|
Taylor Swift Previews Re-Recorded “Love Story”: Watch
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The first taste of Swift’s early catalog re-recordings comes via a Ryan Reynolds ad for Match
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Taylor Swift Breaks AMA Record
Taylor Swift was the big winner at the American Music Awards
The singer won three awards, including fan-voted "Artist of the Year."
Swift was not there to accept the awards in person, as she is..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published
|
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters
Hours after Variety first reported that Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity group for $300 million, Swift is telling her..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|