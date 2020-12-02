Trump, Bill Barr, and the bribery-for-pardon investigation, explained

US President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was stolen from him. However, his campaign has lost more than two dozen lawsuits seeking to contest the results and halt ballot counting and certification. According to Business Insider, he's also lost two recounts in Georgia and...
Having grudgingly green-lit the peaceful transfer of power, President Donald Trump is now perfectly poised to proceed with a parade of pardons. Trump has already commuted the sentence of his informal..