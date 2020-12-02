Trump, Bill Barr, and the bribery-for-pardon investigation, explained

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr



Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 2 hours ago Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser



Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser. President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?



Having grudgingly green-lit the peaceful transfer of power, President Donald Trump is now perfectly poised to proceed with a parade of pardons. Trump has already commuted the sentence of his informal.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago