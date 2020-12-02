Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McEnany's husband attends White House press briefing without mask

Upworthy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Sean Gilmartin declined to cover his face after being asked to do so by a journalist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany [Video]

'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

When asked by a reporter on Wednesday if the White House was setting a good example by holding in-person holiday parties during a pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said "if you can..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published
Trump’s Bizarre 1-minute Speech [Video]

Trump’s Bizarre 1-minute Speech

“Well, that was weird as s**t.” White House reporters were left puzzled after President Donald Trump's impromptu minute-long press briefing.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent [Video]

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

McEnany calls out CNN's Chris Cuomo, Democrat leaders for coronavirus 'hypocrisy' during WH briefing

 CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a cameo appearance at Wednesday's White House press briefing as he was called out by press secretary...
Upworthy

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl caught taking off his face mask during press conference, not realizing the cameras were rolling

 (Natural News) Footage caught ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl removing his face mask at a White House press briefing. The incident happened Nov. 24, when...
NaturalNews.com

Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims No President Has Honored World AIDS Day Like Trump Did (Obama and Bush Honored it the Exact Same Way)

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about President Donald Trump's World AIDS Day display during Wednesday's briefing -- falsely claiming that...
Mediaite