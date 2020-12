You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Plots Pardon Palooza



President Donald Trump is reportedly considering pardons for three of his children and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:38 Published 11 hours ago New PPP 'Loan Necessity' Questionnaire Raises Concern Among Small Business Owners



Months after thousands of small businesses accepted government aid to help them get through the pandemic, some borrowers are worried the government is changing the forgiveness rules. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:41 Published 20 hours ago Apply Now: Small businesses can receive up to $30K in grant money from Clark County



Starting Dec. 1, small business owners in Clark County can apply for round 3 of the Small Business Stabilization Grant. Businesses employing between 25 and 50 employees can receive up to $30,000. Visit.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 1 day ago