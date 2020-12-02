Global  
 

CDC says 14-day Covid-19 quarantine can be shortened to 7 to 10 days

Upworthy Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Covid-19 quarantine periods can be as short as seven to 10 days for some people, the CDC advised Wednesday, but a 14-day quarantine...
 CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days. On Dec. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines. . According to the new guidance, the standard 14-day quarantine can be shortened to seven or ten days. . Seven days is...

