Hong Kong: Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam sentenced for pro-democracy protests

Upworthy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, and Ivan Lam pleaded guilty to participating in an unsanctioned protest in 2019.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’ 04:17

 Prominent Hong Kong activist is one of three who pleaded guilty over rally held by police station in June 2019.

