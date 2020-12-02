|
Hong Kong: Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam sentenced for pro-democracy protests
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, and Ivan Lam pleaded guilty to participating in an unsanctioned protest in 2019.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?
Agnes Chow, 23, a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was jailed on Wednesday for 10 months on charges related to unlawful assembly. Megan Revell explains what we know about the activist.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison
Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Related news from verified sources
