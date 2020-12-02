Global  
 

Transportation Department Issues New Rules For Animals On Planes

Newsy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Transportation Department Issues New Rules For Animals On PlanesWatch VideoThe government is tightening its rules for service animals on airplanes. 

The Department of Transportation previously said airlines could not prevent any person from bringing their emotional support animal on a plane for free – no matter what type of animal it is. 

But the department now strictly defines a...
 The rule takes effect in 30 days.

U.S. ruling excludes emotional support animals from planes

 The new Department of Transportation rule states a service animal must be a dog.
CBS News