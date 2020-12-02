Mark Kelly sworn in by Pence, flipping Senate seat in key battleground of Arizona blue
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 (
5 hours ago) Kelly's official swearing-in gives Democrats a Senate pickup in Arizona, where Trump claims there was massive voter fraud.
On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other senators-elect will have to wait until January to be sworn in for the new Congress. CNN reports that Kelly is...
