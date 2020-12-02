Mark Kelly sworn in by Pence, flipping Senate seat in key battleground of Arizona blue

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mark Kelly to be sworn into Senate Wednesday



Sen. elect Mark Kelly will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday, Dec. 2, a Kelly campaign spokeswoman told KGUN9. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:17 Published 2 days ago Democrat Kelly tops Republican McSally for Arizona Senate seat



Arizona voters chose Democrat Mark Kelly in a special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by John McCain, the Associated Press projects. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action



Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on November 4, 2020