Mark Kelly sworn in by Pence, flipping Senate seat in key battleground of Arizona blue

Upworthy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Kelly's official swearing-in gives Democrats a Senate pickup in Arizona, where Trump claims there was massive voter fraud.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue

Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue 00:33

 On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other senators-elect will have to wait until January to be sworn in for the new Congress. CNN reports that Kelly is...

