You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs



NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs. A virtual meeting between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives was held on Tuesday. A proposal was approved that will.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Roger Goodell: NFL not planning on single playoff bubble environment Despite COVID-19 prompting several personnel problems for the league in the last week, the NFL isn't looking to utilize a playoff bubble.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



NFL won’t use neutral-site playoff bubble, Roger Goodell says Read more

Washington Post 3 hours ago