COVID-19 hospitalizations near 100,000 and could double soon; experts fear weary staff will be 'overrun' by patients
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase exponentially, doctors, nurses, staff and ICU beds are needed. Health care experts sound an alarm.
