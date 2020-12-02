Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 hospitalizations near 100,000 and could double soon; experts fear weary staff will be 'overrun' by patients

Upworthy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase exponentially, doctors, nurses, staff and ICU beds are needed. Health care experts sound an alarm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
News video: Health experts: COVID hospitalizations could double by Jan. 1

Health experts: COVID hospitalizations could double by Jan. 1 02:38

 Health experts: COVID hospitalizations could double by Jan. 1

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Nears Average of 200,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases [Video]

US Nears Average of 200,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases

US Nears Average of 200,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases. Experts have attributed the U.S.’s recent surge in cases to "behavior and cold weather.". People are going indoors, they're not minding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Tennessee hospitals prepare for growing number of COVID-19 patients [Video]

Tennessee hospitals prepare for growing number of COVID-19 patients

As active COVID-19 cases around the state steadily increase, Tennessee hospital leaders preparing for the possibility of overflowing capacity of hospitalizations for the virus.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:56Published
St. Luke's COVID Hospitalizations [Video]

St. Luke's COVID Hospitalizations

The hospital currently has 43 COVID patients due to COVID, making up for 31% of all current patients.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 hospitalizations pass 100K in US and could double soon; experts fear weary staff will be 'overrun' by patients

 As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase exponentially, doctors, nurses, staff and ICU beds are needed. Health care experts sound an alarm.  
Delawareonline

As COVID-19 hospitalizations near 100,000 in US, experts fear facilities soon be 'overrun' by patients and a lack of staff

 As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase exponentially, doctors, nurses, staff and ICU beds are needed. Health care experts are sounding an alarm.
USATODAY.com