Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Sworn In As U.S. Senator For Arizona
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe astronaut becomes a senator.
Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona sworn in at the United States Capitol.
Kelly was elected in November but sworn in Wednesday because he is technically filling the seat of the late Sen. John McCain until 2022.
Kelly will be joined in the Senate by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and...
Watch VideoThe astronaut becomes a senator.
Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona sworn in at the United States Capitol.
Kelly was elected in November but sworn in Wednesday because he is technically filling the seat of the late Sen. John McCain until 2022.
Kelly will be joined in the Senate by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources