Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Sworn In As U.S. Senator For Arizona

Newsy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Sworn In As U.S. Senator For ArizonaWatch VideoThe astronaut becomes a senator. 

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona sworn in at the United States Capitol. 

Kelly was elected in November but sworn in Wednesday because he is technically filling the seat of the late Sen. John McCain until 2022. 

Kelly will be joined in the Senate by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and...
News video: Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue

Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue 00:33

 On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other senators-elect will have to wait until January to be sworn in for the new Congress. CNN reports that Kelly is...

Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in

Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was sworn in as a U.S. senator on Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Kelly To Be Sworn In Wednesday

Mark Kelly To Be Sworn In Wednesday

On Wednesday, former astronaut Mark Kelly will be sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. According to CNN, Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election by more than 78,000..

GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action

GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action

Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on..

Mark Kelly to be sworn in as US senator, flipping Arizona seat from red to blue

 Democrats will pick up a Senate seat on Wednesday when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona after...
