US Hails Much-Awaited Breakthrough In Afghan Peace Talks

Eurasia Review Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
US Hails Much-Awaited Breakthrough In Afghan Peace TalksBy Ayaz Gul

Delegates of warring sides in Afghanistan announced Wednesday they had agreed on a framework for their peace negotiations aimed at ending the country’s protracted conflict.

The United States, which brokered the peace process, welcomed the agreement as a “major milestone" in the peace negotiations involving...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Afghan govt, Taliban reach breakthrough deal

Afghan govt, Taliban reach breakthrough deal 01:35

 Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war and welcomed by the United Nations and Washington. Emer McCarthy reports.

