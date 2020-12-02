Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany's Husband Shows Up to White House Briefing Without a Mask

Upworthy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Sean Gilmartin, a journeyman MLB pitcher, didn’t put on a mask even after New York Times photographer Doug Mills “politely pointed out”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent [Video]

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany [Video]

Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19 [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

McEnany's husband attends White House press briefing without mask

 Sean Gilmartin declined to cover his face after being asked to do so by a journalist.
Upworthy

Kayleigh McEnany’s Husband Gets Into ‘Incident’ With NYT Photographer After Press Briefing

 Kayleigh McEnany's husband was not wearing a mask during the briefing, the pool report indicated
Daily Caller

Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims No President Has Honored World AIDS Day Like Trump Did (Obama and Bush Honored it the Exact Same Way)

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about President Donald Trump's World AIDS Day display during Wednesday's briefing -- falsely claiming that...
Mediaite