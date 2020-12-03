Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay homeAustin Mayor Steve Adler went on holiday to Mexico with family in November as he urged people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads in Texas.At one point he recorded a video during the trip in which he told residents...
