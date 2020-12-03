Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home

US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car



5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs. But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a dark, rainy, and busy highway, allegedly for being 'unruly.' Two miles from his home, Austin was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Newser, the mother's longtime boyfriend is soldier Bryan Starr, who is stationed at Georgia's Fort Benning.

