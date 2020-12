The Spread Of COVID-19 And Attending Football Matches In England – Analysis Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus meant that by mid-March 2020, the UK government had stopped outdoor sports from being played in England. Since then, football has resumed behind closed doors, and whether fans should be allowed to attend matches is now the subject of much debate. This column examines whether football matches... The rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus meant that by mid-March 2020, the UK government had stopped outdoor sports from being played in England. Since then, football has resumed behind closed doors, and whether fans should be allowed to attend matches is now the subject of much debate. This column examines whether football matches 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England Sees 30% Drop In Fresh COVID-19 Infections



Recent lockdown restrictions have been imposed in England to reduce the spread of COVID-19. So far, they appear to be working, with a 30% drop in new infections over the past month. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13



It’s been an interesting season for the NFL, as just like everything else in 2020, COVID has caused the league and its teams to adjust on the fly. However, despite some road bumps along the way, we.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago Minnesota’s Matchup Against Northwestern Canceled Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns



University of Minnesota athletics officials announced that Saturday’s football game against Northwestern has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago