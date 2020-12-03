Global  
 

Bill to enshrine UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law

CTV News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law.
