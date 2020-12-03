Defence chief says CAF will be ready after ordering COVID-19 vaccine prep last week
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () The Canadian Armed Forces received formal orders last week to start planning for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, though the military's top commander says preparations have been underway for longer -- and that his force will be ready.
A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and...