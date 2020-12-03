Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defence chief says CAF will be ready after ordering COVID-19 vaccine prep last week

CTV News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Canadian Armed Forces received formal orders last week to start planning for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, though the military's top commander says preparations have been underway for longer -- and that his force will be ready.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: 800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’ 01:04

 A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week [Video]

778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week

778,000 More Americans Filed , First-Time Unemployment , Claims Last Week. The Labor Department released the latest figures on Wednesday. First-time claims have risen for the second week in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
COVID-19 Cases At Mass. Schools Nearly Double From Last Week [Video]

COVID-19 Cases At Mass. Schools Nearly Double From Last Week

There's been a big jump in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools in the last week. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published
Europe accounted for almost half of the world's new COVID-19 infections last week [Video]

Europe accounted for almost half of the world's new COVID-19 infections last week

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that out of four million new cases last week, 46% were reported from the continent.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:03Published