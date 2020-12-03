Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its soldiers killed in Karabakh conflict
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that more than 100 of its troops were still missing.
Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that more than 100 of its troops were still missing.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources