Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its soldiers killed in Karabakh conflict

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that more than 100 of its troops were still missing.
