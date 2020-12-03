Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani Tells Alleged Voter Fraud Witness to 'Shush' in Viral Video Watched Over 7 Million Times

Upworthy Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Another witness presented by Giuliani told the Michigan House Oversight Committee that "all Chinese look alike"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr 01:07

 Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight [Video]

Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight

U.S. President Donald Trump called into a meeting of Republican state legislators in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, repeating his debunked claims of voter fraud and praising Giuliani for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
President Trump And Rudy Giuliani To Attend Pa. GOP Election Hearing [Video]

President Trump And Rudy Giuliani To Attend Pa. GOP Election Hearing

The president and his attorney Rudy Giuliani are expected to attend a hearing hosted by Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers alleging voter fraud.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad [Video]

Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad

President Donald Trump is upset with how his legal team has handled his insistence that the 2020 presidential election be overturned. Business Insider reports a source says Trump is worried that the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published