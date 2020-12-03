News24.com | OPINION | International Day of Persons with Disabilities: We must all be part of the conversation
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Thursday marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Nicole Vergos writes that we are all capable of encouraging inclusion, regardless of whether or not we have disabilities.
Thursday marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Nicole Vergos writes that we are all capable of encouraging inclusion, regardless of whether or not we have disabilities.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources