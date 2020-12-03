Global  
 

Former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush say they'd take COVID vaccine on camera to prove safety

Upworthy Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
"I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama said on SiriusXM.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera 01:26

 Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera. Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine. . All three of the former presidents have volunteered to receive their vaccines on camera once the...

