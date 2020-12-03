'Christmas Star': Jupiter and Saturn to be in closest alignment in nearly 400 years
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Jupiter and Saturn are expected to be closely aligned throughout the month of December, appearing from Earth as one giant celestial body or a 'Christmas star' at their closest point.
