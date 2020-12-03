Global  
 

‘Dune,’ ‘Matrix 4,’ and Every 2021 Warner Bros. Film to Debut on HBO Max and in Theaters at Same Time

Upworthy Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
All of the studios' 2021 titles will be available to stream on HBO Max for one month at the same time they open in theaters.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision

Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision 00:30

 On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate. The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood. The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theaters. The movies will be...

