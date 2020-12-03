Kansas City Chiefs writers pick the Week 13 NFL games

Russell Wilson might not even get one MVP vote — Marcellus Wiley on NFL MVP race | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Bucky Brooks, LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley discuss the NFL MVP race. Wiley thinks Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is in the drivers seat and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson may not get one.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:14 Published 2 days ago

Skip Bayless: The Tom Brady & Antonio Brown experiment is not yet working as expected | UNDISPUTED



After Tom Brady connected with Antonio Brown 8 times on 13 targets two weeks ago, AB saw his fewest targets and catches in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:58 Published 2 days ago