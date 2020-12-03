Kansas City Chiefs writers pick the Week 13 NFL games

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was unstoppable Sunday during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs tried to play with a single safety deep, leaving Hill one-on-one outside with cornerback Carlton Davis. The result was more than 200 yards and two long touchdowns.
Bucky Brooks, LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley discuss the NFL MVP race. Wiley thinks Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is in the drivers seat and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson may not get one..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:14Published
After Tom Brady connected with Antonio Brown 8 times on 13 targets two weeks ago, AB saw his fewest targets and catches in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:58Published