Politician named Adolf Hitler wins election in Namibia, isn't seeking world domination
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A man named Adolf Hitler has won a local election in Namibia - but insists he has no plans to take over the world.Uunona Adolf Hitler, 54, was elected as a local politician for the town of Ompundja, in the north of the country,...
