Politician named Adolf Hitler wins election in Namibia, isn't seeking world domination

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A man named Adolf Hitler has won a local election in Namibia - but insists he has no plans to take over the world.Uunona Adolf Hitler, 54, was elected as a local politician for the town of Ompundja, in the north of the country,...
Namibia: Man named after Adolf Hitler wins local election

 He usually calls himself Adolf Uunona and insists he has no plans for world domination.
BBC News
Hitler's speech cards auctioned in Munich [Video]

Hitler's speech cards auctioned in Munich

A sheaf of papers, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, here and there a recognisable phrase: "the Jewish problem", "work, sacrifice" - these are Adolf Hitler's speaking notes, which went under the hammer at a Munich auction house on Friday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

