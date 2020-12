You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Austin Mayor Steve Adler Apologizes After Telling Residents To Stay Home To Stop COVID-19 Spread As He Left For Mexican Vacation



The backlash continues after Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted a wedding in early November, then hopped on a plane bound for Cabo San Lucas -- all this after warning Austinites about an impending.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:10 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home Austin Mayor Steve Adler went on holiday to Mexico with family in November as he urged people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads in Texas.At one...

New Zealand Herald 20 hours ago



Austin mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home Austin Mayor Steve Adler went on vacation to Mexico with family in November at a time when he was urging people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads...

Newsday 1 day ago