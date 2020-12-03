Global  
 

Former U.S. Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Japan Today Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton said they were willing to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on television in order to ease…
