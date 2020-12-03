Washington Post: President Trump Unhappy With AG William Barr
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr may be the next President Trump appointee to get the ax.
According to a Washington Post report, the president is not only upset that his attorney general went against him on election fraud claims, he's also complaining about steps Barr didn't take in the 2016 FBI probe into the Trump...
The attorney general has been a staunch defender of the president, but the Justice Department found no evidence of systemic fraud in the election. That has apparently infuriated the president. CBS2's..
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of..