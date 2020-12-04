Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he's pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.The move marks...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time [Video]

Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time

Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday. Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci said they discussed “a variety of Covid-related topics.” Fauci said he has spoken previously with Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. Fauci added that his Thursday meeting will likely be the first of a series of transition meetings with the team.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

House Freedom Caucus members criticize AG Barr

 Attorney General William Barr is coming under criticism from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are demanding a full review of the presidential..
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin’s Top Court Rejects Trump Lawsuit as His Election Push Fades

 The Supreme Court in the state narrowed yet another legal path for the Trump campaign as it tries to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Biden to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days

 The president-elect says he expects universal masking will bring a "significant reduction" in Covid-19.
BBC News

Pence touts plans for quick vaccine distribution

 Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday some Americans could be just days away from getting a coronavirus vaccine. But CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield fears..
USATODAY.com

Facebook is stepping up moderation against anti-Black hate speech

 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Facebook has started weighting anti-Black hate speech on its platform as higher priority than hate speech..
The Verge

What to do if you can't pay your rent or mortgage

 Millions of Americans could soon fall behind on rent and mortgages after a national eviction moratorium and forbearance on payments expire at the end of the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness [Video]

Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness

Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory took a bizarre turn after one of his witnesses went viral for her wild testimony alleging voter fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump Continues To Question Election Results As Biden Fills Cabinet [Video]

Trump Continues To Question Election Results As Biden Fills Cabinet

The pressure is on as Joe Biden has yet to fill three top Cabinet positions. Meanwhile President Trump has still yet to accept the results of the election.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:13Published
President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team

President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team.

Credit: KIMTPublished