Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he's pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.The move marks...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
House Freedom Caucus members criticize AG BarrAttorney General William Barr is coming under criticism from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are demanding a full review of the presidential..
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin’s Top Court Rejects Trump Lawsuit as His Election Push FadesThe Supreme Court in the state narrowed yet another legal path for the Trump campaign as it tries to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Biden to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 daysThe president-elect says he expects universal masking will bring a "significant reduction" in Covid-19.
BBC News
Pence touts plans for quick vaccine distributionVice President Mike Pence said Thursday some Americans could be just days away from getting a coronavirus vaccine. But CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield fears..
USATODAY.com
Facebook is stepping up moderation against anti-Black hate speechIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge
Facebook has started weighting anti-Black hate speech on its platform as higher priority than hate speech..
The Verge
What to do if you can't pay your rent or mortgageMillions of Americans could soon fall behind on rent and mortgages after a national eviction moratorium and forbearance on payments expire at the end of the..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources