A-Level and GCSE Exams will Take Extra Measures to Ensure Fairness Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson taked about the new measures that schools will take for GCSE and A-level exams. They will take into consideration the students that are ill and those that needs to self-isolate.

