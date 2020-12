You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NASA takes remote learning to the moon



Students K-12 are being challenged to dream big and share how they would lead a group of astronauts on a one-week expedition to the moon’s South Pole. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago Researchers Believe Jupiter’s Moon Europa Might Glow in the Dark



They say the moon is constantly pounded by high-energy electrons on its salt ice surface. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago Rare collection of NASA photographs up for auction



More than 2,400 photographs of "the golden age of space exploration" is to go up for auction, featuring a rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published on November 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources NASA chooses 4 firms for first private lunar sample collection Washington DC (UPI) Dec 03, 2020 Four companies will collect moon rocks and dust on the lunar surface for NASA by 2023 in preparation for a human mission the...

Space Daily 15 hours ago