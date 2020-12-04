Global  
 

US President-elect Joe Biden asks infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his COVID-19 team

Zee News Friday, 4 December 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday asked the top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his administration and to lead his team of medical advisers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
