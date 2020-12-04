US President-elect Joe Biden asks infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his COVID-19 team
Friday, 4 December 2020 () US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday asked the top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his administration and to lead his team of medical advisers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, and urged the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately. Freddie Joyner has..
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution... CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com