Confirmed Disproportionate Impact Of COVID-19 On Black, Hispanic Populations
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Black and Hispanic populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to a systematic review published this week.
The disparities were likely related to minority populations being at higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus as opposed to underlying health conditions or other factors, according to the review...
