Confirmed Disproportionate Impact Of COVID-19 On Black, Hispanic Populations

Eurasia Review Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Confirmed Disproportionate Impact Of COVID-19 On Black, Hispanic PopulationsBlack and Hispanic populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to a systematic review published this week.

The disparities were likely related to minority populations being at higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus as opposed to underlying health conditions or other factors, according to the review...
