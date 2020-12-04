Confirmed Disproportionate Impact Of COVID-19 On Black, Hispanic Populations Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Black and Hispanic populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to a systematic review published this week.



The disparities were likely related to minority populations being at higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus as opposed to underlying health conditions or other factors, according to the review... Black and Hispanic populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to a systematic review published this week.The disparities were likely related to minority populations being at higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus as opposed to underlying health conditions or other factors, according to the review 👓 View full article

