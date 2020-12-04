|
U.S. reportedly in talks with Huawei CFO on deal to send her back to China if she admits to wrongdoing
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The U.S. has spoken to lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in recent weeks about a so-called "deferred prosecution agreement," the Wall...
