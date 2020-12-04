Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. reportedly in talks with Huawei CFO on deal to send her back to China if she admits to wrongdoing

Upworthy Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The U.S. has spoken to lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in recent weeks about a so-called "deferred prosecution agreement," the Wall...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China [Video]

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges: Reuters source

 U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against her, a person familiar with the...
CP24

US in talks to free Huawei CFO in exchange for mea culpa: WSJ

 The deal would allow Meng Wanzhou to return to China from Canada, in exchange for admitting wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Age