Tiger mauls volunteer at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Tiger mauls volunteer at Carole Baskin's Big Cat RescueA tiger "nearly tore" off the arm of a volunteer at a big cat sanctuary in the US that featured in the Netflix series Tiger King.Candy Couser, 69, who regularly feeds big cats, was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger on Thursday...
Video Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Volunteer receives extreme injury to arm after tiger bite at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

Volunteer receives extreme injury to arm after tiger bite at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa 02:11

 A volunteer received an extreme injury to her arm after being bitten by a tiger at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa Thursday morning.

Carole Baskin American zookeeper and animal rights activist

House passes bill that would ban most big cat ownership

 On the same day the House passed the bill, a tiger nearly tore off a volunteer's arm at Big Cat Rescue, the business operated by Carole Baskin, who has spent..
CBS News

Tiger mauls volunteer at Carole Baskins' Big Cat Rescue

 Carole Baskins' Big Cat Rescue said the volunteer had broken rules by sticking her hand in the cage.
BBC News

Tiger Attacks Staffer at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue, Arm Nearly Torn Off

 One of the big cats at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Animal Rescue in Tampa took a big bite into a staffer's arm, and it sounds like she's lucky to be alive...
TMZ.com

Big Cat Rescue American non-profit organization

Volunteer at Sanctuary Featured in 'Tiger King' Is Injured During Feeding

 The sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, said the 69-year-old volunteer’s arm was nearly torn off by a 3-year-old male tiger named Kimba.
NYTimes.com

Netflix American media service company

