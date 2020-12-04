Tiger mauls volunteer at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue
A tiger "nearly tore" off the arm of a volunteer at a big cat sanctuary in the US that featured in the Netflix series Tiger King.Candy Couser, 69, who regularly feeds big cats, was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger on Thursday...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carole Baskin American zookeeper and animal rights activist
House passes bill that would ban most big cat ownershipOn the same day the House passed the bill, a tiger nearly tore off a volunteer's arm at Big Cat Rescue, the business operated by Carole Baskin, who has spent..
CBS News
Tiger mauls volunteer at Carole Baskins' Big Cat RescueCarole Baskins' Big Cat Rescue said the volunteer had broken rules by sticking her hand in the cage.
BBC News
Tiger Attacks Staffer at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue, Arm Nearly Torn OffOne of the big cats at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Animal Rescue in Tampa took a big bite into a staffer's arm, and it sounds like she's lucky to be alive...
TMZ.com
Big Cat Rescue American non-profit organization
Volunteer at Sanctuary Featured in ‘Tiger King’ Is Injured During FeedingThe sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, said the 69-year-old volunteer’s arm was nearly torn off by a 3-year-old male tiger named Kimba.
NYTimes.com
Netflix American media service company
Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 05:11Published
George Clooney on New Netflix Movie 'The Midnight Sky,' Home Cooking & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:35Published
Netflix's 'Mank' dives into a Hollywood classic
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Ron Howard on 'Hillbilly Elegy' Critics: "Looking at Political Thematics" That Aren't Central to Story | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:53Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources