President Trump Remains A Key Factor In Georgia Senate Runoff Election

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia



All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:10 Published 20 hours ago

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago