President Trump Remains A Key Factor In Georgia Senate Runoff Election
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Watch VideoMillions in ad spending, joint campaign events across the state and appearances from top party leaders -- all leading up to extremely rare duel U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.
But one major factor outside of the state could have a significant impact on...
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating a Florida lawyer caught on tape planning to, and encouraging two million others to move to Georgia and vote in the January 5 Senate runoff elections.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..