You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be small



Specific details are now emerging on how Florida will handle its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes a day after a CDC panel recommended nursing homes and healthcare workers take.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago 'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020



Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published 1 week ago Public health officials: Remain vigilant until vaccines are widely distributed



The Health and Human Services Secretary says a COVID-19 vaccine may start rolling out next month. However, public health officials stress that Americans should remain vigilant until vaccines are widely.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago