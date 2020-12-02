Global  
 

Lawmakers Introduce $908B COVID Relief Bill

Newsy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoAs COVID cases rise and states consider new restrictions, a group of lawmakers has introduced a bill that offers some economic relief.

The package is valued at $908 billion, smaller than both Democrats' and Republicans' previous proposals. 

But a comprehensive COVID relief bill hasn't passed both chambers of...
 Pressure is mounting for a coronavirus relief package through congress after lawmakers introduced a $908 billion bipartisan deal with support from both chambers.

